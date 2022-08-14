Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 69,334,795 shares trading hands.

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.