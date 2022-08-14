Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $490,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohu Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

