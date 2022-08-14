Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,473. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.