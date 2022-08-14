Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,948. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($7.96) to €8.20 ($8.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

