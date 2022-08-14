Conceal (CCX) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $682.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,267,248 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

