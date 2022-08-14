Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 548,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,334. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.