Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

