Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
