Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

