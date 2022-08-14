Condor Capital Management Invests $238,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 198.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

