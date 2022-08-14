Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 18,510 Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,010,000.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

SGHLU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.