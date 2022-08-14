Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.82

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as low as C$17.77. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 5,286 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.82. The firm has a market cap of C$511.02 million and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

