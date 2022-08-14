Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

OFC stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Several research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

