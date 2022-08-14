Corra.Finance Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $540,153.81 and $7,079.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013775 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.