Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $537.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $517.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

