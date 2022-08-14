Cowen Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

