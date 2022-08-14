Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several analysts have commented on CROMF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CROMF opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

