Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 39,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,516. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.
Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Dawson James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
Read More
