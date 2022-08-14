Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 39,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,516. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

