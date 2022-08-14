Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $40,694.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.
Cryptocean Profile
CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.
Buying and Selling Cryptocean
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.