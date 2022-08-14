CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,763 shares of company stock valued at $139,064. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

CSP Trading Up 5.2 %

CSPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.