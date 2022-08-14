CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,523,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 32.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

