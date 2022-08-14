CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.29 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.