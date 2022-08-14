Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Achieves $730.34 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $730.34 million and $125.00 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,803,987,508 coins and its circulating supply is 527,558,004 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

