CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 2,983,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CyberAgent stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

