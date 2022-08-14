Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

DSNKY stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 2,252,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,431. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.