Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 118,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,504. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.