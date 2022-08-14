Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

