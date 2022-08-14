Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dana by 631.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Dana Trading Up 3.7 %
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
