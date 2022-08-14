Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.