Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.10. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

