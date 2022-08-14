Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.07 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 3,434,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,525,350 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

