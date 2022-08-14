DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $936,571.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.