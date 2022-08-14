Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 7.4 %

DRMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 669,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,710. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

