Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE BJ opened at $68.29 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

