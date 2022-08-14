DeXe (DEXE) Market Capitalization Tops $21.47 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $21.47 million and $1.85 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeXe has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00015905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,520 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

