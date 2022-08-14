Digital Fitness Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $168,855.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.
Digital Fitness Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,073 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
