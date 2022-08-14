Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth $63,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Price Performance

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

NYSE DMS traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.