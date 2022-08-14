Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Achieves $856,268.32

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $856,268.32 and approximately $714.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.68 or 0.00063801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

