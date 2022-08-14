DinoX Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DinoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoX has a total market cap of $654,403.72 and approximately $144,997.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
