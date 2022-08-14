disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.0871 on Top Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $572,441.46 and approximately $91,433.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038091 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,253 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
