Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 18,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 7.84%.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

