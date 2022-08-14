dKargo Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $58.29 million and $25.14 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

