DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,443.24 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $82,443.24 and $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMScript has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
