Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Equity Investment Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,545 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 3.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $100,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.76. The company had a trading volume of 968,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,674. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

