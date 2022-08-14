Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $45,006.19 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

DOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

