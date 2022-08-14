Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $45,006.19 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $45,006.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,968,960.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $61,709.85.
Doma Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.