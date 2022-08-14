Dotmoovs Tops 1-Day Volume of $586,832.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $586,832.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,297.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.