Dravo Bay LLC Acquires Shares of 1,079 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 51,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

CC opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

