DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Up 2.5 %

DRD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 101,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DRDGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 867,963 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.