DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
DRD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 101,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
