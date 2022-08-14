Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

