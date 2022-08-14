Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of EIC stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
