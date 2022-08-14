Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

DEA stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

