EasyFi (EZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $90,636.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $965,141.42 and $90,636.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 69.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

