Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.44. 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,389. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

